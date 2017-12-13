Hogwarts Mystery mobile game just announced

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery” mobile game that was just announced will allow players to create their own characters. They can take their customized wizards and become a Hogwarts student, taking such classes as Defense Against the Dark Arts and Potions, and Dueling Club.

The game will be developed under the auspices of Jam City studio, under Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games. This is a new label that will create gaming experiences set within the “Harry Potter” world.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery” will launch free-to-play and will be available through Apple’s App Store, Google Play and Amazon’s Appstore. A release date for the game has not been announced.