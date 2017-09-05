Hike to View Animals, a Farmstead or Caterpillars at Forest Preserve Programs

The Forest Preserve District of Will County has several free events coming up.

ROMEOVILLE – “Centennial Trail Twilight Hike,” 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Centennial Trail – Schneider’s Passage, located at 600 E. Romeo Road. Explore the world of crepuscular (active at dusk and dawn) and nocturnal (active at night) animals during this 2-mile guided hike. Meet in the Schneider’s Passage parking lot. The free program is for all ages. Register by Sept. 5 by calling 815-886-1467.



NAPERVILLE – “Riverview Farmstead Tour,” 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Riverview Farmstead Preserve, located on Book Road, south of Hassert Boulevard. Go inside the site’s 19th century buildings and explore the grounds of the preserve. Discover three generations of the Clow family, prominent settlers in Wheatland Township, as a naturalist shares stories of life in the 1800s and the growth of the farm. The free program is for all ages. Register online by Sept. 7 by calling 815-886-1467.



CHANNAHON – “Caterpillar Hike,” 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, McKinley Woods. Take a close-up look at caterpillars and their life cycles and behaviors. The program includes a 1-mile hike to search for local caterpillars. The free program is for ages 5 and older; children must be accompanied by an adult. Register by Sept. 13 by calling 815-722-9470 or anytime online at reconnectwithnature.org

