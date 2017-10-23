The IHSA Football playoffs begin this Friday night, October 27th. Thirteen teems from the Joliet area qualified for the playoffs. First round game times are listed below.

8A

Joliet West at LW East Friday 7PM

Niles ND at Minooka Friday 7PM WJOL and WJOLTV.com

Warren Township at Bolingbrook Friday 7:30PM

7A

Rockford East at LW Central Friday 7PM

Jacobs at LW West Sat 6PM

Andrew at Plain North Friday 7PM

6A

Providence at Richards Friday 7PM

5A

Woodstock North at Lemont Friday 7PM

4A

Kewanee at Morris Sat 2PM

Coal City at Taylorville Sat 3PM

3A

Elmwood-Brimfield at Wilmington Sat 6PM

Paxton Buckley Loda at Peotone Friday 7PM

The post High School Football Playoffs Schedule appeared first on 1340 WJOL.