Heritage Grove Middle School Student Advances To National Spelling Bee

The Will County Regional Spelling Bee has its winner. Seventh-grader Kevin Fan from Heritage Grove Middle School in Plainfield was the winner of last night’s spelling bee and will head off to Washington D.C. to compete nationally.

Kevin Fan

The competition was held Tuesday night at Lockport East High School. There were 47 students from across Will County representing the best spellers. The winning word that Fan spelled correctly was “distinguishable.” The National Spelling Bee will be held May 28-June 4, 2017.

