Here’s Something You Probably Didn’t Know About Your Cat!

Humans are known to have a dominant hand, but it turns out cats have dominant front paws as well. Queen’s University researchers in Belfast studied 44 cats and found the majority of the animals showed a paw preference when reaching for food, walking down stairs, or stepping over objects, and they pretty much chose to use the same paw consistently. In all cases male cats showed a preference for their left paw, while females were more inclined to choose their right paw. Lead study author Dr. Deborah Wells says limb preference could be a useful indicator of a cat’s vulnerability to stress, with those showing a preference for their left limb tending to show stronger fear responses and aggressive outbursts compared to right-limbed cats. (Daily Mail)