Here’s People magazines 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Blake Shelton has another first under his belt. People magazine has named Blake Shelton 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive, making Blake the first country singer to ever earn the coveted title. So, was did Shelton think when he first heard the exciting news? He tells People in this week’s cover story, “Y’all must be running out of people. Like, Wow, we’re down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical.” But in all seriousness, Blake says his girlfriend Gwen Stefani deserves the credit for convincing him to embrace the crown. He says, “She goes, ‘Listen to me, you’re going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don’t take this gift and just live in the moment.” People’s special Sexiest Man Alive double issue hits newsstands on Friday (11/17).

But the real reason Blake likes being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive is because it gives him something else to hold over the head of his rival coach on The Voice, Adam Levine, who earned the title in 2013. Shelton says, “As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that’s really the only thing I care about.”