Apparently the new trend for holiday decorating is to decorate your ladder. While many of us use a ladder to make it to the top of the tree to put the finishing touches on, apparently somewhere along the way someone decided to just forget the tree and decorate the ladder. This is a real thing. Try #ladderchristmastree on social media and see what you get. Some are better than others. There’s actually one in this article from Whiskey Riff that doesn’t look half bad.