Here’s How You Can Get a FREE Big Mac from McDonalds Tomorrow

One of McDonald’s most iconic burgers  the Big Mac  is turning 50, and in honor of the milestone birthday, McDonald’s is giving customers a chance to get one for free. The only catch? You need a MacCoin to redeem one. According to a tweet the company posted, McDonald’s developed its own “global currency” to allow people to purchase one free Big Mac for the burger’s birthday. The MacCoins will feature five collectible designs, one for each decade the Big Mac has been around. The Big Mac was first offered in U.S. stores nationwide in 1968. A limited supply of MacCoins will be available for pickup at 14,000 participating locations across the U.S. on Thursday. They can be used to redeem one free Big Mac starting Friday through the end of 2018.

