Here’s How You Can Celebrate National Hot Dog Day Today

Today is National Hot Dog Day. Here are some ways you can celebrate according to RetailMeNot.com.

National Hot Dog Day Deals and Freebies 2018

Portillo’s

From July 16 to 22, get two hot dogs for $5 at all Portillo’s locations nationwide. The two for $5 promotion is available for dine-in, drive-thru, and online orders, including delivery. Specifically for Chicagoland, a Portillo’s hot dog mascot will show up at locations across the city on National Hot Dog Day, July 18, giving away gift cards and swag. The mascot’s location will be given throughout the day on Portillo’s Twitter and Instagram accounts.

7-Eleven

Chow down on $1 Big Bite hot dogs on July 18.

Dog Haus

Get a free hot dog on July 18 when you download the Dog Haus app and register.

Love’s

Love’s Travel Stops is partnering with Schwab Meat Co. to give customers free hot dogs on July 18. Customers who present a barcode at the register can enjoy a free hot dog or roller grill item. Find the barcode for your free hot dog or roller grill item on Love’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 18. You can redeem one coupon per person.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Get $1 pretzel dogs all day on July 18. The first 100 customers at any location that day will also get a punch card for $1 hot dogs every day in August.

Sonic

Get 99-cent corn dogs from 2 to 4 p.m., but it’s a good enough deal to make the holiday list. It’s the drive-in’s happy hour and also includes half-priced drinks and slushes..

Here’s something to get you in the mood, Joey Chesnutt winning the 2018 Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest