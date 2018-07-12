Here’s How To Get McDonalds Sandwiches For Just A Buck

Carol & I are all about saving money. Who doesn’t like saving money? Dollar menus at fast food restaurants seem to be diminishing in their offers, but you can still grab food at McDonalds for just a buck all summer.

Anyone who puts the Mickey D’s app on their smartphone unlocks access to daily $1 coupons now through the end of September.

Almost every sandwich and burger is there, except for Signature Crafted Sandwiches and the Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The app includes a ton more deals as well. Here’s more from Delish.com.