Here Are the Cheapest Days to Travel This Summer

Summer started yesterday, and if you’re looking to take a vacation soon, the travel site Kayak found the best and worst days to find a bargain.

The cheapest days to travel this summer are Monday, September 3rd and Wednesday, September 19th. The median price of a domestic flight on those days is $177.

If you want to travel on a weekend, it’s a little more expensive. The best weekend to travel is August 25th, when the median flight is $305. That’s as good as it gets before summer ends.

The most EXPENSIVE weekend to travel is June 30th, which is next weekend. (Here’s More from Kayak)