Here Are the Cheapest Days to Grocery Shop

Did you know you can save money if you shop for certain things on particular days at the Grocery Store? We didn’t either, but Ibotta, the app that partners with retailers, says that if you’re doing all the grocery shopping during the weekend it’s not right.

If you’re getting wine get it on Tuesday and save 4 percent. Wednesday is for beer and bread. Thursdays are for sweets, and Fridays you can save on on produce and ice cream.

Now that you know, you can use the weekend to eat all the groceries. Here’s more from Delish