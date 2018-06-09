Help Our Veterans This Friday @ Lallo’s in Channahon

WCCQ needs your help! Friday June 1st vandals damaged the Forgotten Warrior Memorial which is under construction @ Channahon State Park. In addition to the damage, money is needed to fund the finishing of this memorial that was created to honor veterans who have lost their battle to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

WCCQ is teaming up with K-9’s For Veterans at Lallo’s Bar & Grill in Channahon This Friday June 15th with Roy Gregory live from 7am-10am, then later in the day with Bossman live from 3pm-6pm.

Join Roy for breakfast, swing by for lunch, or have a beverage and some great food with Bossman and help raise money for the memorial. 10% of all recipts at Lallos that day from 7am-6pm Friday June 15th will be donated to the Memorial.

OUR MISSION

ABOUT K9S FOR VETERANS, NFP

K9s for Veterans mission is to help veterans with post traumatic stress disorder transition back to civilian life once their military service has ended with the help of trained service dogs. We are committed to educating the public about the plight of veterans with PTSD and streamlining the process for them to get service dogs, so they get the help they need… Before it’s too late. The lifesaving efforts of K9s for Veterans are doubled by the exclusive use of rescue dogs from kill shelters to train as service dogs for our veterans. This approach truly epitomizes the question of “who rescued who”. Our duty is to be honest and thoughtful stewards of the funds our donors entrust us with so we can maximize their generosity and the number of veterans that benefit from it. Together, we can make a difference for these struggling heroes and the dogs who devote their lives to them.​