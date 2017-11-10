Help Local Veterans with WARRIOR VODKA

Roy & Carol had the pleasure of sitting down with Jonathon Jans and his wife Jillian from Warrior Vodka. Jonathon served in Iraq in 2005 as an infantryman in the Marines, or what he calls a “basic door kicker”. During Operation Iraqi Freedom he would patrol in Ramadi, as well as train the Iraqi Army. While on patrol in 2006 he was knocked unconscious by an explosion detonated near his vehicle. Although his head injury caused instant migraines when he wore a helmet, or even a hat, he still stayed on to finish his final month. A year after returning home from Iraq, he was diagnosed with PTSD and a mild-traumatic brain injury from the explosion. Years later he met a distiller that wanted to help veterans injured in combat, the result….Warrior Vodka.

Warrior Vodka is a smooth, 4 time distilled Premium Vodka, with proceeds to help combat injured disabled veterans via monetary grants. Warrior Vodka is a non-profit company and is operated in a manner that those in need are a greater priority than the wants of the company.

Founded in 2014 by Jonathan Jans to help disabled veterans. Jans, an injured veteran himself was put in contact with Mid Oak Distillery the makers of CD Vodka wanting to do something for disabled veterans. With Jans’ drive and determination and a partner that can produce a quality product locally, Warrior Vodka was born. Read more on Warrior Vodka here.

Pictured below Jonathon, His wife Jill, and Roy Gregory