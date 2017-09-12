Helicopter Ride That Killed Troy Gentry Was ‘Spur of the Moment,’

Still in shock over the death of Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry last Friday. As the investigation continues more details are being released. One of them is the helicopter ride was a “Spur of the Moment” thing according to People Country.

Brian Rayner, senior air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board, tells PEOPLE that Gentry’s helicopter ride in a Schweitzer 269 Charlie 1 aircraft is being preliminarily described as “impromptu, spur of the moment.”

“Not long after takeoff, the pilot announced over the airport frequency – which was being monitored by a number of people – that he was having difficulty controlling engine RPM,” says Rayner. “A couple of different responses to that challenge were discussed, and he was performing an auto rotational descent to runway one.”

Meanwhile, the Grand Ole Opry will be celebrating Troy’s life with a public ceremony on Thursday at 11:00 A.M. Central. It’ll be live streamed at Opry.com.