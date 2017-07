Heavy rain continues to create problems in Chicagoland. Thunderstorms have caused flooding and damage throughout the area especially in Lake and McHenry counties. Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Lake Forest had to be evacuated yesterday because of a power outage. A Flash Flood watch remains in effect around the region until 9 a.m.

