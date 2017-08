WJOL News has learned of a heavy police presence at a home on Reed Street off of Glenwood Avenue in Joliet. Eyewitness reports state that there a numerous squad cars and several ambulances on scene. WJOL has reached out to the Joliet Police Department and will pass along information as it becomes available.

The post Heavily Police Presence at Home in Joliet appeared first on 1340 WJOL.