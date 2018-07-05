Healthy Ice Cream?

There’s a new brand of ice cream called Peekaboo, and its made with a “secret” serving of vegetables.

The recipe doesn’t use a ton of vegetables, so, you know, it still tastes like good ice cream . . . but there’s enough in there to jam some vitamins and minerals and other healthy stuff into you while you eat it.

There are five flavors of the ice cream: Chocolate with cauliflower . . . cotton candy with beets . . . mint chip with spinach . . . strawberry with carrots . . . and vanilla with zucchini.

If you’re interested, right now you can only order it online at PeekabooIceCream.com. And those vegetables ain’t cheap . . . it’s $8 a pint.