Have You Noticed Gas Prices Going Up?

If it feels like your commute to work is getting more expensive, that’s because it is. Gas prices continue to climb as the busy driving season approaches. The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. rose 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.90, the 10th week straight of increases. According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Illinois is $2.90. Gas prices in Joliet range from $2.69-$3.09 per gallon. Click here to see the gas prices in your area thru Gas Buddy.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg notes that the latest spike in gas prices has risen the average price to its highest levels since November of 2014. What’s causing the rise in prices? Lundberg says higher crude oil costs and the phasing-in of summer-grade gasoline, which is used to prevent smog. The highest average price in the contiguous 48 states was $3.73 in the San Francisco Bay Area. The lowest was $2.45 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. More on increasing Gas Prices from CNBC