Have Scientists Developed a Pizza That Prevents Cancer?
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 7:21 AM
Pictured is a Deep Dish Pizza from Uno's in Chicago (photo by Roy Gregory)

A team of scientists and chefs in Italy say they’ve developed a pizza that can help PREVENT CANCER and heart disease.
The pizza is made with a wheat flour dough and uses lots of cherry tomatoes, broccoli rabe, olives, garlic, and chilies as toppings. It also uses a lot of olive oil.
You probably noticed there are three ingredients I DIDN’T mention: Cheese, sauce, or meat. It doesn’t include any of those. It also doesn’t include pineapple, so sorry to all the people who passionately defend THAT topping.
But the team says if you eat this pizza a few times a week, the ingredients CAN help reduce your odds of developing cancer.
Of course, it’s not a GUARANTEE, but it seems like there’s no real downside to giving it a shot: Best case scenario, no cancer . . . worst case scenario, you just ate a bunch of pizza. Here’s more from Daily Mail

