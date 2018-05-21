HASBRO HAS OFFICIALLY TRADEMARKED THE SMELL OF PLAY-DOH

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR HASBRO - The PLAY-DOH brand from Hasbro, Inc. expands with a new line of activity sets with the introduction of the PLAY-DOH SHAPE AND LEARN segment. A demonstrator at the American International Toy Fair showcases the PLAY-DOH LETTERS AND LANGUAGE SET which allows kids to explore letter recognition, practice letter sounds, and explore reading and writing using stampers, playmats, and classic PLAY-DOH compound, on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision for Hasbro/AP Images)

It’s said smells can evoke the strongest memories in people, which is likely why Hasbro has now trademarked the scent of Play-Doh. The company describes it as a “sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough.” The company tells Gizmodo, “Registering the iconic Play-Doh scent as a trademark gives Hasbro a whole host of fun and creative opportunities in the future, but in the present moment, plans are not currently set.” (Here’s more from Gizmodo)