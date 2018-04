A Massachusetts preschool, Pentucket Workshop in Georgetown, is banning the use of the term “best friend.” It considers it “exclusionary” but a master teacher from Brooklyn says that’s not the way to go. Chanie Wilchanskie¬† says it’s up to parents and teachers to help children learn the skills they need to make friends, including what to say when they want to join a game. She says you can role play with puppets so kids pick up confidence, the correct body language and the right script.