It’s hard to really focus on work when literally EVERYTHING else is trying to pull your attention away. And . . . yeah, we totally let it.
A new survey found the top 10 things that DISTRACT us at work and destroy our productivity. Check ’em out . . .
Checking social media-came in at #1 with 47% of people saying they spend time on social media when they should be working.
45% of respondents spent time reading news web sites
Talking to coworkers about no work related stuff was at 28%
AND Coffee breaks came in at 4th at 31%
at #10…… Searching for NEW JOBS, 19%.
