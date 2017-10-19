It’s hard to really focus on work when literally EVERYTHING else is trying to pull your attention away. And . . . yeah, we totally let it.

A new survey found the top 10 things that DISTRACT us at work and destroy our productivity. Check ’em out . . .

Checking social media-came in at #1 with 47% of people saying they spend time on social media when they should be working.

45% of respondents spent time reading news web sites

Talking to coworkers about no work related stuff was at 28%

AND Coffee breaks came in at 4th at 31%

at #10…… Searching for NEW JOBS, 19%.

See the whole servery at (VoucherCloud)