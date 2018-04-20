Happy Earth Day 2018!!!!!! By Carol McGowan | Apr 20, 2018 @ 8:49 AM It’s Earth Day! Earth Day is an annual event celebrated on April 22nd. Various events are planned across the globe to demonstrate support for environmental protection. For more info, check out earthday.org. RELATED CONTENT In-N-Out still America’s favorite quick service restaurant New music from Prince being released…. Taking your dog to a therapist may not be as crazy as you think! A nun in California isn’t too happy with Katy Perry Some upcoming contestants revealed for DWTS Woman sues over theater candy boxes fooling us