It’s Happening This Year, You Can Take a Trip Into Space

Stephen Hawking, Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio and Justin Bieber are among a group of people who hope to be among the first space tourists on Virgin Galactic’s VSS Unity.

The Unity has been testing its capabilities over the Mojave Desert, and by all accounts, things are working perfectly for the ship and the company, according to “Travel & Leisure.” Tests will continue over the next few months, and should reach founder Richard Branson’s goal of being on a suborbital test flight by April. The company expects that commercial flights will begin by the end of the year.

The spacecraft can carry six tourists and two pilots. The flight is two-and-a-half-hours, which includes six minutes of weightlessness. Passengers will also be able to see the Earth’s curvature from space.

A ticket for the flight runs $250,000, and hundreds of people have already put down their deposit to take the one-of-a-kind trip. If you’re curious, click here.