Hangry will now be in the Oxford Dictionary

The folks from the Oxford Dictionary have gotten together and come up with some new words to be included in their dictionary. They will recognize “hangry” as a real word now and add it to the dictionary. The dictionary defines “hangry” as “bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger,” which originates from the 1990s. The 21st-century vernacular blends hungry and angry and can actually be dated as far back as the 1950s. Among the more than eleven-hundred words the dictionary added last month was “mansplaining,” “me time,” and “snowflake.”