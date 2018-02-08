Hangry will now be in the Oxford Dictionary
By Carol McGowan
|
Feb 8, 2018 @ 10:05 AM

The folks from the Oxford Dictionary have gotten together and come up with some new words to be included in their dictionary.  They will recognize “hangry” as a real word now and add it to the dictionary. The dictionary defines “hangry” as “bad-tempered or irritable as a result of hunger,” which originates from the 1990s. The 21st-century vernacular blends hungry and angry and can actually be dated as far back as the 1950s. Among the more than eleven-hundred words the dictionary added last month was “mansplaining,” “me time,” and “snowflake.”

