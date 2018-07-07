Hangry Customer Calls Police

A man in Ontario, Canada was given a warning from authorities after he called 911 because his food was cold. He ordered the food via UberEats, which I use all the time and haven’t had any problems, was infuriated when his burger and fries were cold. The police showed up at the McDonald’s to find him verbally battling the situation. He was given a warning and sent on his way hungry.

My problem is, is why not just get more McDonald’s? The food could have gotten cold on the delivery there…I guess hanger gets the best of us!