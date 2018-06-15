“Hanger” is real. A new study is confirming that the feeling of “hanger” or being angry when you’re hungry is, in fact, a thing. The American Psychological Association published a report which finds that environmental cues and a person’s emotional awareness determines if someone gets “hangry.” After a series of experiments, results showed that people who were hungry reported more unpleasant emotions than those who ate. Scientists say the condition of our bodies play a huge role in how we behave in day-to-day experiences.