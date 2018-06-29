Halle Berry Praises The Keto Diet

In the past few weeks you may have heard quite a bit about the Keto Diet. What is the Keto Diet? high fat, low carbs

Halle Berry, who is 51, but could pass for 21, also thinks that is has helped with her overall health, saying, “I believe it’s largely responsible for slowing down my aging process.”

While Halle Berry and others are urging everyone around them to give the diet a try, health experts want you to know that everyone’s body works differently and you should talk with a health expert before making such a drastic change to your diet.

The Ketogenic Diet is a special type of high fat diet that actually re-programs your metabolism to burn your fat stores for fuel rather than using the glycogen stored in your muscles.

This allows your fat cells to begin releasing fatty acids, which your liver will then breakdown to produce what are called “ketones.”

Ketosis is the physiological state that is achieved when your body breaks down ketones for energy rather than the glucose from carbohydrates. The increase in ketones helps lower blood sugar and balance fat-burning hormones, which enables the body to burn more fat for fuel everyday. Here’s more from Native Path Nutrition.

Here are some staples for the Keto Diet:

1. Seafood

2. Low-Carb Vegetables-spinach-brussell sprouts stay clear of starchy vegetables like beets, yams, and potatoes

3. Cheese

4. Avocados

5. Chicken and Red Meat

6. Eggs

7. Coconut Oil

8. Plain Greek Yogurt

There’s more here they are from Facty Health