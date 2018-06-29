Halle Berry Praises The Keto Diet

In the past few weeks you may have heard quite a bit about the Keto Diet. What is the Keto Diet? high fat, low carbs
Halle Berry, who is 51, but could pass for 21, also thinks that is has helped with her overall health, saying, “I believe it’s largely responsible for slowing down my aging process.”
While Halle Berry and others are urging everyone around them to give the diet a try, health experts want you to know that everyone’s body works differently and you should talk with a health expert before making such a drastic change to your diet.
Here are some staples for the Keto Diet:
1. Seafood
2. Low-Carb Vegetables-spinach-brussell sprouts stay clear of starchy vegetables like beets, yams, and potatoes
3. Cheese
4. Avocados
5. Chicken and Red Meat
6. Eggs
7. Coconut Oil
8. Plain Greek Yogurt
There’s more here they are from Facty Health