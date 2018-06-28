Hall of Fame to Open Little Big Town Exhibit

Little Big Town has received their own major exhibit, titled “The Power of Four,” at Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. During a private celebration on Tuesday night (July 26th), the group talked about this milestone in their career. Phillip Sweet told reporters that rather than reaching the pinnacle, the foursome feel like they’re just getting started. [“Oh my gosh. I think we feel the exact opposite. I feel like we’re dreamers. We still see ourselves as those scrapping kids that don’t think we’ve made it yet. I think we still have a lot left in our minds left to do, things we want to do. But it’s incredible to have been able to see this and to be able to speak about some of these memories and these things that, it’s so great to relieve some of these moments. It’s incredible.”

Items included in the display are their Grammy and Emmy awards, as well as a high school English paper Taylor Swift wrote about them. The exhibit officially opens on Friday (June 29th) and runs through June 9th, 2019. Little Big Town will be in Chicago on The Bandwagon Tour which stops at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday August 25th in Tinley Park. Click here for tickets.