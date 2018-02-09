HALF-DAY OLD SNOW, IS IT SAFE TO EAT?

We would never suggest eating snow that falls, but you can certainly remember as a kid probably taking a couple of bites. Is it Safe? A Romanian university found it was safe to eat snow that was a half-day old, and safer to eat in the colder months. Unfortunately, two-days-old snow isn’t safe to consume any longer, as by that point it’s collected dozens of bacteria. Researcher Istvan Mathe adds, “I am not recommending anyone eats snow. Just saying you won’t get ill if you eat a bit.” (Yahoo)