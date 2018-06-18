Gwen Stefani Serenades Blake Shelton For 42nd Birthday

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at Nissan Stadium on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

If you think Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton couldn’t get any cuter, just wait.

Shelton’s 42nd birthday is today (Monday) and 48-year-old Stefani posted a special video of her man to her Instagram.

In the video we see Blake sitting around a table with family, sparklers, and desserts, while in the background you hear Gwen Stefani’s infamous voice singing, “Happy birthday dear Blakey” as he looks up and smiles awkwardly just like everyone else does when they have to sit through their “happy birthday” song.

Here’s the Video on Gwen’s Instagram