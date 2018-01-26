A Guy Takes Carrie Underwood’s Advice and Gets a Different Result

So last week 33 year old Chad England was driving in Tennessee when he decided to let Jesus take the wheel. Yes…that’s exactly what he told the cops. He said Jesus spoke to him so he let go of the steering wheel. The Bristol Herald Courier reports that after England let Jesus take the wheel…the truck flipped 5 times and slammed into a wall. SPOILER ALERT!!! Cops reportedly found pot, cocaine, booze and cans that he allegedly had been huffing from…oh, also England didn’t have a driver’s license.