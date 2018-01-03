A Guy Just Set the Record For Eating at Chipotle on the Most Consecutive Days

When you hear the name Bruce Wayne you might think about the caped crusader, but after Monday Bruce will be remembered for setting a record. Tiffin, Ohio native Bruce Wayne just set a world record on Monday by eating at Chipotle for 426 consecutive days . . . and counting. He started on October 30th, 2016 and he says he has no plans to stop.

Oh, and if you’re wondering how he ate there on Christmas when all of the Chipotles around the country were closed, he got his order to-go the day before. (More from GrubStreet)

You can check out every visit on Bruce’s Instagram account.