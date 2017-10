The State’s Attorney of Grundy County has confirmed to WJOL News that he is preparing to announce a run for statewide office. Jason Helland will soon be announcing that he is running for Secretary of State in 2018. He will be running against Jesse White, who has served as Secretary of State since 1999. Helland has been the Grundy County State’s Attorney since 2012.

The post Grundy County State’s Attorney to Announce Run for Illinois Secretary of State appeared first on 1340 WJOL.