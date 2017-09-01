The Grundy County Highway Department will be begin road improvements along Pine Bluff Road, southeast of Morris. Beginning the day after Labor Day, Tuesday, September 5th, motorists are being urged to avoid Pine Bluff Road for several weeks for construction. There will be lane closures and delays. The work will be done from Route 47 to Will Road.

Drivers are asked to slow down through the construction zone. Not only for safety but also due to loose stones which could damage your vehicle at high rates of speed. The project will be done in two phases. Work should be completed by late September.

The post Grundy County Highway Department Urge Motorists To Avoid Pine Bluff Road After Labor Day appeared first on 1340 WJOL.