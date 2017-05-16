Ground Broken at Romeoville Train Station

Mayor John Noak, U.S. Congressman Dan Lipinski, Will County Executive Larry Walsh, and Metra Executive Director/CEO Don Orseno officially broke ground today on the Romeoville Metra Station, a new stop along the Heritage Corridor Line. Located near the intersection of 135th Street and New Avenue, the Romeoville Station will be the first new stop on the Heritage Corridor since Metra’s creation in 1984 and the first new stop on any Chicagoland Metra line since 2011. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of this year, giving Romeoville residents a direct connection to downtown Chicago just in time for the holiday season. Passengers on the Heritage Corridor line arrive in Chicago at Union Station.

