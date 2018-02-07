Gronk Catches TD Pass But Was Robbed During Super Bowl

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) dances as he celebrates a touchdown reception during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

It’s bad enough that your team lost the Super Bowl. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s home was robbed Sunday while he was playing in the Super Bowl.

His home in Foxboro, Massachusetts was hit by burglars on Sunday at 8:50 P.M. Eastern . . . during the Super Bowl. In fact, if that time is accurate, it’s LITERALLY within MINUTES of when Gronk caught a touchdown pass at the beginning of the third quarter. The NFL announced his touchdown at 8:48 P.M. Eastern. Gronk noticed the break-in when he got back home on Monday, and called the cops. TMZ reports that a couple of safes were taken, but won’t say exactly what was in the safes. Here’s more from TMZ.