A Great Weekend @ Chicagoland Speedway!
By Roy Gregory
|
Sep 18, 2017 @ 1:14 PM
Redneck Horseshoes

Thanks to everyone that stopped by our booth at Champions Park to play our REDNECK WEEKEND WARRIOR GAMES for tickets to see Brad Paisley’s Weekend Warrior Tour Saturday September 23rd @ The Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Tinley Park. Martin Truex won Sunday’s Tales of the Turtles 400 Monster Energy Cup Series Race then got slimmed afterwards! (he was a great sport).

Brad Paisley Redneck Weekend Warrior Games Winners

Saturday September 16th:

Jared Darling from Morris – 11 PTS

Keith Stapleton from Moris – 10 PTS

Jason Nykaza from Carol Stream – 9 PTS – Random Draw

Sunday September 17th:

Tyler Anderson from Mendota – 13 PTS

David Miller from Woodridge – 12 PTS- Random Draw

Deborah Klinkhammer from Frankfort – 12 PTS- Random Draw

 

 

 

