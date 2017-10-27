Great Day for Kenny Chesney Fans!
By Roy Gregory
|
Oct 27, 2017 @ 9:17 AM
Kenny Chesney performs Noise at the 51st annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Kenny Chesney‘s new album, Live! In No Shoes Nation, arrives at retail today (Friday, October 27th). The 30-song, double-disc set features select performances from concerts recorded over the last decade, but as Kenny tells us, he hand-picked the most magical moments. Special guest collaborations featured on Live! In No Shoes Nation include Taylor Swift, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion and Grace Potter. Tickets for the July 28th show @ Soldier Field go on sale today at 10am. For tickets click this link

