Great Day for Kenny Chesney Fans!

Kenny Chesney‘s new album, Live! In No Shoes Nation, arrives at retail today (Friday, October 27th). The 30-song, double-disc set features select performances from concerts recorded over the last decade, but as Kenny tells us, he hand-picked the most magical moments. Special guest collaborations featured on Live! In No Shoes Nation include Taylor Swift, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, Old Dominion and Grace Potter. Tickets for the July 28th show @ Soldier Field go on sale today at 10am. For tickets click this link
@noshoesnation, I keep saying this album is more about you than it is me. When I started listening to the tapes as we were putting this record together, what struck me and stayed with me was how much passion you really have. You come year after year. You live these songs every single day, and I can tell when I hear you sing or look in your eyes, that you know what these songs are about, where they came from. Thanks for recognizing that, @people. Take a look at the video on #pirateflag #noshoesnation #liveinnoshoesnation