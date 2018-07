Eric Church announced the Oct. 5 release of his new album, “Desperate Man,” his first record since 2015’s “Mr. Misunderstood.”

In a video message, Eric revealed the news to his fan club–the Church Choir

The album’s lead single will be available everywhere on July 13. Co-written by Eric and Ray Wylie Hubbard–who was name-checked in “Mr. Misunderstood”–‘Desperate Man’ sees Eric again collaborating with producer Jay Joyce.