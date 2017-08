Illinois’ business groups are thanking Governor Bruce Rauner for scuttling a plan to raise Illinois’ minimum wage to 15-dollars an hour. The governor on Friday vetoed the plan to raise the state’s base pay rate over the next five years. Rauner said small businesses across the state could not have afforded to pay the extra costs.

