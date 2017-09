After almost a year of fighting over school funding, Governor Bruce Rauner didn’t even wait two days to sign the state’s new school funding agreement into law. The governor put his signature on the plan to create a new funding formula on Thursday afternoon. The governor and Democratic lawmakers say the plan is ‘historic,’ though critics say there are a lot of things that they don’t like about the package.

