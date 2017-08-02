Governor Ruaner Tells WJOL Under His Plan Joliet Schools Will Get $4-Million Dollars More

Governor Ruaner says under his school funding plan local schools including Joliet will get more money. Rauner says under his amendatory veto is critical and should be upheld by the General Assembly. He says Joliet alone with get nearly $4-million dollars more under his plan.

Ruaner was on the Scott Slocum show. On Tuesday he stripped out money for Chicago teacher pensions and a block grant for the city’s school.

Ruaner says don’t worry about Chicago, as they will still do very well under his amended SB1 bill. The Governor wants to put Chicago teacher’s pension into the state pension code and that way the formula doesn’t divert money from the classroom.

It’s now up to Illinois lawmakers if the state’s schools open on time. Democrats in the Illinois Senate have enough votes to override the governor, but Madigan does not.

