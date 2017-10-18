Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner paid over 22 million-dollars in taxes last year, and could pay more next year. The governor released his 2016 income tax returns yesterday. Rauner made almost 91 million-dollars, less than in 2015 but more than in 2014. He paid 19-and-a-half million-dollars in taxes to the federal government and another three million to the state of Illinois. If he makes the same amount next year, the state’s new income tax would have the governor pay an extra million-point-three in state income taxes.

The post Governor Rauner Releases Tax Returns appeared first on 1340 WJOL.