Governor Bruce Rauner is taking the state’s sales pitch to China and Japan. The governor’s office yesterday said he’ll start an eight-day trip to the two countries this weekend. Tokyo is the first stop on the tour. The governor’s office said this is the first trade mission for the governor, and will focus on two of Illinois’ biggest trading partners.

