Governor Rauner Calls Lawmakers Back To Capitol For School Funding

Illinois’ governor is ordering another special session, this time to decide how to pay for schools. Governor Bruce Rauner yesterday made good on his promise to call a special session to pressure Democrats in the Illinois Senate to send him their school funding plan. The governor wants to strip out money for Chicago schools, but also wants to give lawmakers enough time to react before school starts next month. The special session starts tomorrow at noon in Springfield.

