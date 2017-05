Governor Rauner’s list of budget ‘must haves’ is down to down: A property tax freeze. The governor took to Facebook yesterday to insist on “long term” property tax relief “with local control.” He doubled-down on the message after Senate Democrats approved five billion-dollars in tax increases. Rauner says he won’t sign a budget that doesn’t include property tax relief.

