Governor Bruce Rauner makes it official. Through a Youtube video the governor officially launched his reelection campaign today. We can’t “accept stagnation as failure” and promises to fight business as usual.

Rauner is facing a lot of anger from conservative voters who are furious that he signed a law to have taxpayers pay for abortions and well as two years of gridlock at the statehouse. But Rauner has almost 70 million-dollars to spend on a campaign.

The post Governor Rauner Announces Reelection with Youtube Video appeared first on 1340 WJOL.