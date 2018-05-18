Gordon Ramsey’s 2 Ways to Tell If You’re At A Bad Restaurant

Gordon Ramsey is a little crazy, but many say he knows how to let restaurants and chefs know when their food isn’t good, now Ramsay shares tips on how you can determine if your going to have a good meal before you get your plate.

“One thing that always alarms me is when you walk into a restaurant and you get a table immediately,” Ramsay begins.

Ramsay also says that if the restaurant isn’t at least 98 percent full, “there’s something not quite right about that restaurant.” Ramsay also warns about any restaurant that has a “soup of the day”. Here’s more from Fox News.